Kwara State Tuesday disowned a list of the state’s Commissioner nominees circulating online.

The state government said the list is fake.

“Yesterday, a list purportedly containing commissioner-nominees of Kwara State surfaced online and a number of people have asked us to confirm or deny, we are doing neither,” the state’s governor Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said all information concerning the affairs of the state are “restricted to the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the SSG, and the CPS.”

Ajakaye said once a comment is not directly made or a statement is not signed by any of these (persons) and distributed through the established channels, the people of the state should know it is not coming from the (executive branch of the) government.

“If any information emerges on the social media purporting to come from Government, we should check at least three or four traditional media platforms to authenticate such.”

The state’s governor AbdulRahman Abdul Razak has been criticised for the delay in appointments of cabinet members in the state.

The state government had claimed the delay was due to the need for effective assessment of conditions of infrastructural and personnel deficits in Kwara State.

The former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Rex Olawoye, said the immediate government allegedly left all the ministries and parastatals in shambles, and “called for serious scrutiny before any appointment is made.”