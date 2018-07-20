Kwara State government has warned against vandalism and theft of streetlight cables and bulbs and other components of solar farm tunnels currently being built in Ilorin under the Light-Up Kwara (LUK) project.

The government which raised the alarm over the vandalism and theft declared it would take maximum action within the law against any perpetrators caught.

In a statement issued via its Facebook page on Thursday, the government described activities of the vandals as a sabotage and warned that anybody caught vandalising the LUK facilities would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The government noted that it has alerted security agencies in the state over the development and warned those involved in the act to desist or face prosecution.

It also urged residents to take ownership of the public facilities and secure them, noting that the facilities were procured with tax revenue and must be protected against vandalism.

The government also urged the members of the public to report any suspected vandalism or theft of the facilities to security agencies or the state Ministry of Energy.