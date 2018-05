The Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development says it has closed no fewer than 40 schools operating illegally across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Mrs Mariam Garba, Permanent Secretary in charge of the ministry, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Garba said that the schools were operating without the approval of the ministry, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

‎She warned the affected schools, as well as other schools, not to violate the directive and policies of the state government‎.

Garba further reiterated the commitment of the state government towards the provision of quality education through the activities of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

Some of the schools shut were Graceland Nursery and Primary school, Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, Al Bayan Nursery and Primary School, Share, Ifelodun Local Government, Solid Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Shonga, IPS Nationwide, Offa, among others.