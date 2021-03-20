



Kwara Government has rejected the Thursday judgment of the Industrial Court on the dissolution of some commissions.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Oyinloye Shola, on Saturday in Ilorin.

The said it would appeal the judgment.





The commissions affected in the judgment are the Civil Service Commission, the Kwara State House of Assembly Service Commission and the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission.

“The government rejects the judgment and will be appealing same.

“The appeal will involve an application for a stay of execution of the judgment of the Honourable Court,” the statement read in part.