The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission has announced September 11, 2018 as the date for the commencement of promotion interview exercise for teaching and non-teaching staff of the Commission.

This was made known in a statement released by the Executive chairman of TESCOM, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulrasaq in Ilorin on Friday.

The venue of the exercise is St. Anthony Secondary School, Offa Road, Ilorin.

Abdulrasaq disclosed that the interview exercise is for those on level 8 to 17 who were due for promotion between 2015 and 2017 and sat for the examination on May 26, 2018.

Abdulrasaq added that prior to the interview, all concerned officers are required to report at the TESCOM headquarters on September 10, 2018 by 8am to obtain their interview form.

According the chairman, schedules for the interview are: September 11, GL07 to 08; September 12, 08 to 09; September 13, GL 09 to 10 and 10 to 12; September 14, GL 12 to 13 and 13 to 14; September 17, GL 14 to 15, 15 to 16 and 16 to 17.

The Chairman said all candidates are required to come to the interview venue with the following documents, original credential, letter of first appointment, letter of confirmation of appointment, all letters of promotions and staff identification card.