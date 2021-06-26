Kwara State Government has announced plans to establish a multi-billion naira Cancer treatment Centre to be situated at the Ilorin General Hospital.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Bashir Adigun, the Special Adviser, Political Communication to Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

According to him, the N2.5 billion recently donated to the state by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa) will form a huge chunk of funding for the modern facility.

The governor said the centre along with the 12-bed intensive care unit, the modern dental and eye care facilities recently added to the general hospital was part of the huge investments.

He said that these facilities would convert the General Hospital to a research facility (teaching hospital) for the take-off of the medical college of the Kwara State University.

The governor said it would also reduce huge financial resources committed to medical tourism in the treatment of cancer by Nigerians, including patients from Kwara.





According to him, the centre will serve as timely interventions for the treatment of cancer for indigenes of the state and neighbouring states such as Niger, Kogi, Oyo and Osun.

He noted that the facility had all the potential to be the best cancer treatment centre in the entire North Central.

The governor reiterated the government’s commitment to put in place world-class mobile dental and eye clinics which would move from place to place for treatment of affected patients in all parts of the state.

“AbdulRazaq also said funding for the introduction of telemedicine may be included in the 2022 budget.

“The telemedicine innovation, which will provide medical interventions including referral services, targets citizens of the state in remote rural areas.

“The Council also emphasised Government’s commitment to the security of lives and property, and urged the entire citizenry to treat security matter as an issue that demands full support of all members of the society,’’ he said.