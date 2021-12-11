Kwara emerges tops in new business perception index

Kwara State, again, added feathers to its cap of positive ratings after it emerged tops among states with the best business environment and second in Perception of Opportunities Index, POI.

This revelation was made by Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak, recently at Lafiagi while coronating an ex-director of Polaris Bank, Mohammad Kawu Kudu, as 14, emir of the emirate, while explaining the basis of every decision taken in governance in the state.

According to him, the decisions are yielding positive results.

According to him a pan-Nigerian nonprofit Fate Foundation owned by top-rated entrepreneur, Mr Fola Adeola ranked, Kwara first in Nigeria in Enabling Business Environment and second in Perception of Opportunities Index and Third in Business Performance Index.

“I credit Your Royal Highnesses present, the people of our state and the security agencies for these great feats.

“Please continue along this honourable path.”

“The administration is not relenting in meeting the people’s expectations, most especially their yearnings for good road networks, quality and affordable education, improved healthcare services, among other things,” the Governor added