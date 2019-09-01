<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kwara State Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi on Saturday charged religious leaders to encourage their followers to join, and be actively involved, in political processes in order to turn the nation around for the better.

Alabi gave the charge on Saturday in Ilorin, while speaking during the 50th Anniversary of the Kwara Baptist Conference of the Nigeria Baptist Convention. It had the theme: “Moving Forward: Building a great Church through Faithful Stewardship.”

The deputy governor implored Christians to be involved in nation building and play greater role in political development, calling on Christians to pray for government to succeed in its ‘Next Level’ drive.

He said that the era of giving and siphoning government fund was gone, adding that the present administration would accord priority attention to the welfare of the people.

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in a message titled: “Showcasing the glory of God in every opportunity as good stewardship”, called on Christians to be spiritually alive and be good ambassadors of Jesus Christ.

Ayokunle, who doubles as the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, admonished Christians to be humble and utilise every opportunity to glorify God.

The CAN president tasked those in positions of authority to be mindful of their action as they would give an account of every action in the end.