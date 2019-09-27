<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Deputy Governor of Kwara, Mr Kayode Alabi, has called on tertiary institutions in the country, particularly universities, to focus and invest more on research to solve most of the health challenges facing humanity.

Alabi made this call on Thursday in Ilorin while receiving the management of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Taofeek Ibrahim, in his office.

The deputy governor also called on wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to sponsor research in various fields, particularly the health sector.

Alabi pledged that the state government would improve the standard of education in the state while calling on educational institutions to play significant roles in promoting research and quality education.

“The most educated people in the US today are Nigerians and they contribute their quota to the advancement of humanity,” he noted.

Earlier in his address, Ibrahim said the university, founded in 2005 by Chief Abdulraheem Oladimeji was based on his interest in education and building human capital development.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that the institution started with 70 students and five departments, which had now increased to over 5,000 students with 22 departments and nine academic centres.

Ibrahim expressed the readiness of the institution to support the government in its bid to develop the state and the nation in general.

He called for the support of the government, especially in the provision of social services and collaboration to ensure the take-off of the university’s College of Medicine.