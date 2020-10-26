



Two Magistrates’ Courts on Monday in Ilorin, ordered that 34 suspects be remanded in Oke–Kura Correctional Centre, for their alleged involvement in looting and destruction of Kwara Mall and other stores.

The police charged them charged with Criminal conspiracy, brigandage, theft, belonging to gang of thieves, destruction of public and private property.

Magistrate Ibrahim Mohammed, however, did not take the pleas of the 15 suspects.





Also, out Magistrate Afusat Alege, did not take the pleas of the remaining 19 suspects.

Both Mohammed and Alege held that the courts lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Magistrate Mohammed adjourned the matter until Nov. 9 while Magistrate Alege adjourned until Nov. 16.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Nasiru Yusuf, prayed told the courts to remand the suspects pending further investigations.

Releasing any of them on bail, he argued, would be premature in view of the tensed atmosphere.