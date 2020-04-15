<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kwara State Government, on Wednesday announced names of a nine-member Prerogative Advisory Council for the release of some prisoners in the state.

Newsmen report that the council will advise the State Governor, Malam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on the modalities for the release of some prison inmates as part of the national strategies to contain the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The constitution of the council followed the federal government’s directives of April 1st that prison decongestion be carried out urgently as a measure to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

The council is to advise the governor on the prerogative of mercy exercise conferred on him by Section 212 of the Nigerian constitution.

The categories of prisoners to be considered in the exercise, include inmates with option of fine not exceeding N50,000 and those with minor offences and having no pending cases.





Also, to be considered are convicts serving three years and above with less than six months to complete their jail terms, inmates of 60 years and above and inmates suffering from mental health issue with medical report attached.

Convicted women and those having children in custody, and convicts who have spent 75 percent of their remaining sentence after remission would also benefit.

Members of the council are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Salman Jawondo, Chairman; Gabriel Deji, Oluwole Osundeyi, and Isiaka Olaide as members.

Others members include, Dr Bolakale Saliu, Abdulrasheed Lafia Ibrahim, Abdulkareem Olayiwola Ayinde, while the Director of Public Prosecution from the State Ministry of Justice will serve as secretary of the council.