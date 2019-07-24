<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kwara State House of Assembly has revoked the acquisition of a four-bedroomed government challet (Alimi Chalet) by the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who is a former governor of the state.

The revocation followed the void of the acquisition, valuation and certification of Land title (Right of Occupancy) in respect of the chalet in the personal name of Dr Bukola Saraki for non-compliance with the provisions of Pensions Law 2010.

These was part of the resolutions of the House at its plenary on Tuesday following the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development by its Chairman, Omotayo Awodiji.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker of the Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, said the revocation became expedient to ensure an enduring end to all forms of illegalities and abnormalities and to pave the way for meaningful development of the state.

The House then urged the state government to explore every available legal process to recover the chalet from the former governor.

Awodiji had, while presenting his report, observed among other things that the Alimi Chalet was purposely built by the state government as a guest chalet for governors and not transferable as exit package.

A source close to Saraki said, “What is the big deal about this bungalow? The government has broken into the house and the Deputy Governor has been living there. Did their report state that the property was illegally acquired? No. The governor and his people are interested in the house and they can have it if it makes them feel better.”