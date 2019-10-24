<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State House of Assembly will today hold public hearing on the Kwara State Sports Commission Bill, at the Hallowed Chamber of the Assembly Complex, beginning from 10am.

The Public Hearing will be conducted by the House Committee on Youth, Sports, Culture, Tourism and Information.

According to reports, the House, at its Plenary of Tuesday referred the Kwara State Sports Commission and other Connected Purposes Bill, 2019, to the committee, to conduct public hearing of the bill.

To this end, various stakeholders in the sports industry in the state, including the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, have been invited.