The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday, approved a N250 million loan request by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for the upgrade of infrastructure in the state.

The House approved the request after a thorough debate by members following the adoption of a report by the Committee on Land and Housing on the matter at the plenary on Wednesday.

Leading debate on the issue, Leader of the House, Hassan Oyeleke, who said that the money had been captured in the 2018 budget, urged the lawmakers to grant the request.

Other members, who contributed during the debate, urged the House to allow the state access the loan as it would aid the infrastructural development of the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Chief Mathew Okedare, who presided over the plenary, directed the clerk to communicate the approval to the governor.

The loan which is expected to be sourced from a commercial bank would be used for upgrading infrastructure in the state as well as the construction of the state’s Lands Administration Secretariat.