



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has described the death of Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar, as shocking and devastating.

In a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday in Ilorin, Mustapha said he received with profound sadness the news of the passing away of the monarch.

Umar, a foremost traditional ruler in Kwara North Senatorial District, died on Tuesday night during a brief illness.

Mustapha said the late traditional ruler died at a critical period when his wisdom, experience and support would be needed in the task of rebuilding the state, especially in Kwara North axis of the state.

He extended his heartfelt commiseration to the people of Kwara North, particularly the people of Patigi Emirate Council.

Mustapha noted that the late emir would be fondly remembered for his exemplary leadership and tireless efforts at improving the lives of his people.

He said Umar in the course of his remarkable years on the throne devoted himself to championing inter-religious harmony, peace-building and conflict prevention.

Mustapha prayed God to receive the monarch’s soul and grant him aljanat fridaus.

He also prayed God to give the people of Patigi as well the immediate family of the late monarch the fortitude to bear the loss.