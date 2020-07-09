



The Kwara Government has advocated the need to use local languages as tools to reach Nigerians in the campaign against COVID-19 and other social vices, including rape and domestic violence.

The state Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, said this on Thursday in Ilorin during a meeting with members of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

The commissioner noted that aggressive campaign on COVID-19 at the grassroots is needed in a bid to curb the pandemic in the state.





She also called for concerted efforts among stakeholders in the use of social media to achieve the desired results.

She assured the artistes of the state government support wherever necessary to achieve the set goal.

Earlier, the state Chairman of PMAN, Alhaji Adisa Omobolaji, said the association had always been working for the interest of the state government.

He assured the commissioner of collaboration with the government in its campaign against social vices in the state and Nigeria at large.