Kwara State has received a total of N3.6bn as net allocation for the month of January 2020, Finance Commissioner Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi said in a statement on Sunday.

The amount, according to the statement, ”excludes N610,762,826:72 deductions (for budget support, SME, and other loans) by the Federal Government.”





“The N3,663,473,766:55 allocation comprised N2,620,161,011:60 statutory revenue allocation (SRA) net; N1,036,726,552:49 Value Added Tax; and N6,586,202:46 exchange gain, according to the statement.

The statement also announced a total inflow of N2,721,850,298:92 for the 16 local government areas, comprising N2,131,013,278:33 (SRA); N586,492,973:62 (VAT); and N4,344,046:97 exchange gains,” the statement said.