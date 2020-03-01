<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kwara State has received a net total sum of N3,255,019,095.98 for the month of January, according to a statement by the state government at the weekend.

The tally includes N2,286,737,054:07 (net) statutory revenue allocation (SRA); N958,364,447:96 value added tax (VAT); N5,783,677:33 (exchange gain); and N4,133,916:62 excess bank charges, totalling N3,255,019,095.98, according to the statement issued by Finance and Planning Commissioner, Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence.

The N3.2billion excludes the N610,762,826.72 deductions by the Federal Government for various loans inherited by the administration.

For the month, the state government spent N2,368,021,322.69 on salary, pension and gratuities; and N302,926, 219.91 on running costs across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), totalling N2,670,947,542.6.





The statement also put the total January allocation for the entire local government areas of Kwara at N2,461,583,280.22.

The breakdowns are N1,911,097,577:32 (SRA); N543,944,377:44 (VAT); N3,814,727:24 (Exchange Gain); and N2,726,598:22 (Excess Bank Charges), according to the state.

While the entire local government areas got a total net allocation of N2,461,583,280:22, they spent N2,610,550,422.13 on salaries and other workers’ obligations for the month, with the shortfall of N148,967,141.91 (or 6.05%) sourced from their entire IGR (N94,544,870.07) and another N54,422,271.84 from their reserve.