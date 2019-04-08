<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 15 Princes of Patigi kingdom in Patigi local government area of Kwara have indicated interest to ascend the throne as new Etsu Patigi, following the demise of the Etsu Patigi Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta-Umar recently.

Alhaji Saheed Habeeb, the state Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin on Monday.

Habeeb said that the 15 contestants who are from various clans in Patigi, have submitted their applications to the Ministry.

He said that the ministry was still receiving applications.

The commissioner said the ministry has forwarded the names of those who applied to the Patigi Kingmakers for screening.

”After the screening, the kingmakers will come up with three names which will be forwarded to Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed for final approval.”

“The on-going selection process is hitch-free. Our appeal to those who might be unable to ascend the throne, is to accept it as an act of God,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that the monarch who was the Vice Chairman, Kwara Traditional Council, died on March 20 at the age of 69.

The late Etsu Patigi, who was a former Chartered Accountant, ruled for 19 years and 10 months.