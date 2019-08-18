<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kuwaiti Embassy in Nigeria has said that less privileged Nigerians in 14 states across Nigeria benefited from its gesture of putting smile on the faces of Nigeria during celebrations.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdulaziz Albishe, told newsmen in Abuja that the embassy shared food items and other gift items in 14 states of the federation.

He said the embassy also shared food stuff during the last Ramadan fast, a gesture they have been carrying out over the years.

Albisher said the gesture was part of the implementation of “Eid Al-Adha Project,” being financed by Zakat House of Kuwait in collaboration between Mabarra Association of Imams and Preachers.

He listed some of the benefitting states to include Kano, Jigawa, Abuja, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Oyo, and Katisna.

He said that Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in camps in Katsina State were among the beneficiaries, adding that a total of 1, 960 persons benefited.