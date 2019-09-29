<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





To boost the quality of education in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has handed-over an ultra-modern model school valued at N5.430b to the FCT administration.

The construction of the school building, which started three years ago, is part of Korea’s contribution to the development of the nation’s capital.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, yesterday, in Abuja, the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, noted that the Nigeria/Korea model school is today one of the most sought-after basic education institutions in the Federal Capital Territory, just as he commended the government and people of the Republic of Korea, KOICA and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for bringing the project to fruition.

Bello described the building of the school as a process that will deepen the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea.

Represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Bello charged the education board to manage it efficiently so that it remains a model school and a standard on which other public institutions in the FCT will be measured.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Maj.Gen. In-Tae Lee (Rtd) assured that Korea would not hesitate to continue sharing experiences and assisting Nigeria in strengthening the educational sector and national capacity.

Lee explained that the Nigeria-Korea model school was the centre of excellence for multimedia education, saying that in the future the school could be used as a teachers training centre for multimedia education in FCT.