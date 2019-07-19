<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kola Daisi University, Ibadan in Oyo on Friday donated one water borehole each to its two host communities of Agede and Onidundu as part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kolade Ayorinde, while handing over the facilities to the two communities at a ceremony, said the boreholes were one of the promises of the institution to the host communities in addressing their various challenges.

Ayorinde said that the university had about six communities around it and none of them had pipe borne water or borehole thus prompting the university to render assistance to these two host communities in that regard.

He expressed optimism that the boreholes would drastically address the problem of these communities going to the stream or well to fetch water and as well reduce their challenge of water shortage, especially during the dry season.

“The finance for these boreholes was the money donated to the university by Mrs Adeyinka Ogunnaike to mark her 80th birthday.

“The university could have put the donation as part of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) but decided not to do that but resorted to use it for the sinking of the boreholes as a way of giving back to the host communities,” Ayorinde said.

The Vice-Chancellor applauded the host communities for the peaceful atmosphere and cooperation accorded the institution, while noting that the university was able to sink the boreholes because they were in a peaceful community.

He urged them to continue to join hands with the institution for the progress of both the institution and the community.

Ayorinde called on the local government authorities, being the closest to the people at the grassroots, to provide them necessary amenities such as water, good road and light to reduce the problems faced by the rural dwellers in a modern society.

In their responses, the Baale of Agede, Chief Tajudeen Ajadi and Baale of Onidundu, Chief James Aremu, appreciated the institution for the gesture and pledged to sustain the cordial relationship between them.

They said the gesture had ended their long years of suffering in the area of water sourcing.

Also responding, Bobajiroro of Agede town, Chief Wale Ajero, said the community was indeed happy for the humanitarian service right from the commencement of the project because it was the first of its kind to be constructed in the community.

Those present at the ceremony were Prof. Adenike Ogunshe, Prof. Ezekiel Odebunmi, Prof. Aina Adeogun, Prof. Olugbenga Falode among others.