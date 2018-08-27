As Kogi residents celebrate the 27th anniversary of its creation, Rashida Bello, wife of the state governor, has advised them to put the interest of the state above selfish considerations.

Bello, in a goodwill message to the people, also advised them to make sacrifices toward peaceful co-existence to ensure a conducive atmosphere for development to flourish.

The message was signed by her Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Mrs. Olumide Adesoro.

She called on the people to be more patriotic and strive to contribute toward the growth of the state by investing in it.

Bello urged Kogi citizens living outside the state to always remember those left behind, saying that one’s natural home was “certainly the best” because it would always be there for him or her.

She said that taking Kogi State to greater heights was a task for everyone, and urged residents to see the state’s growth as a collective responsibility.

She said: “It is a moral obligation for all of us to love Kogi and work toward making it great because everyone will surely benefit from the fruits of such greatness.”

Bello expressed optimism that the anniversary would herald a renewed commitment toward making Kogi stronger, and called for unity among its constituents to ease the task of making it the envy of its peers.