Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday, assured the people of his administration continued efforts to develop the state and deliver “the dividends of democracy to all.”

Bello gave the assurance in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Onyegbule, to in Lokoja to mark the 27th anniversary of the creation of the state.

He said in spite its numerous challenges; the state was on the right path as its marks, adding that the state government was committed to harnessing the diverse economic potential abound in the state.

“Kogi State is on the right path in spite of numerous challenges faced.

“We are committed to harnessing the diverse economic potential of the state and position it on a sound economic footing that will make us self-sufficient.

“We have made serious investments in the agricultural sector, strengthened the revenue board and empowered small and medium enterprises, to stimulate the micro economy.

“By providing a safe and secured environment for all, local businesses now thrive unhindered and foreign investors now find the state conducive to invest and conduct their businesses,’’ he said.

Bello said his administration’s performance in mainstreaming and implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) confirmed its commitment to greater service with execution of projects with direct impact on the lives of the people.

He said that the current challenges notwithstanding, government would continue to initiate and execute projects and programmes to address the needs of the state.

Bello re-assured state workers that his administration held them in high esteem and would never do anything to short-change them.

He attributed the occasional delays in the payment of salaries to the general economic downturn being witnessed all over the country, adding that government was working round the clock to stop the development.

Bello thanked God for sustaining the state and the people for their love, hard work and the resilience in ensuring that the state continued to keep its head above waters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kogi was carved out of Kwara and Benue on Aug. 27, 1991 with with retired Col. Danladi Zakari as the first military administrator.

The late Alhaji Abubakar Audu was the first democratically elected governor of the state with Bello as the fourth civilian governor while the state has

The state which boasts of historical sites such as the confluence of the Rivers Niger and Benue, has 21 local governments and comprises of three major tribes: The Igalas, Ebiras and Okuns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year event is low key.