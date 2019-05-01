<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi Youths on Tuesday donated N2 million to Gov. Yahaya Bello’s campaign fund for the purchase of Expression of Interest (EoI) form for his second term bid.

The youth, under the aegis of Forum of Coordinators of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), made the donation at the Government House, Lokoja.

The Forum Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, who presented the cheque to Bello, said it was the contribution by youths from the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

Adamu said the youth were influenced to make the donation by their desire to sustain Bello’s development programmes across the state.

”We are donating N2 million for the purchase of ‘expression of interest’ form for our youthful governor for the November gubernatorial election in Kogi,” Adamu said.

Adamu applauded the governor for his youth oriented policies and for giving them a sense of belonging since he came on board three and a half years ago.

He assured the governor of their preparedness to penetrate every part of the state to canvass votes for him.

Gov Bello said the best potential of the state could only be realised when the people were bound together in unity, irrespective of ethnicity and religious inclinations.

Bello was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Edward Onoja.

He said in spite of the deliberate efforts to discourage the youth from pursuing their desire to support Bello’s administration with the fund, the leadership went ahead with its plans, describing it as a show of genuine commitment.

According to him, it is a commitment on the part of the youth to reciprocate the recognition his administration had accorded them.

He reiterated that promoting progressive Kogi agenda above personal or sectional interest was paramount to him.

He thanked the youth for the sacrifice, stressing that it showed their concern and love for the programmes of his administration.

”My emergence and continuity is the fulfillment of divine mandate expressed through prophecy; that is why the move never lacked all the support and human resources to back its successes.

”This gesture is first of its kind in the political history of Kogi and many other similar gestures that have been forthcoming from areas least expected.

”This is a proof of God’s backing in the fulfillment of the agenda capable of heralding overall development,” he said

Bello added that the Nov. 2 election in Kogi would be between the old and the new political order.

Je said it was left for the youth to make the most of the opportunities currently within their grasp.

Thr State Chairman, NYCN, Mr Israel Alonge, thanked the governor for giving the organisation the recognition.

”Kogi youths have become the toast of youths from other parts of the country,” Alonge said.