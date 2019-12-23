<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole, has declared readiness towards investing in talent discovery in the year 2020 in order to revive the glory days of sports in the state,

The lawmaker said as much on the margins of the 2nd Rt. Hon. Prince Kolawole Tennis Championship at Lokoja Club 1901, noting that sport has become recreational activities that can bring abundant fortune to any state or country.

According to him, the championship which featured veterans within the state was organized to foster unity among its members and keep fitness among members of the Lokoja Club 1901, while noting that the competition will be soon extended to the teeming youths in the state.

The former tennis player, who had organized championships within and outside the shores of the country, blamed his involvement in politics for the inability to sustain the project, which he is poised to revive in the coming year.

Prince Kolawole, who is also a board member of the Boxing Federation of Nigeria, further assured that he would ensure to create an enabling sporting environment that would expose a lot of youths in the state.