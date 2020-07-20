



Kogi State Government says it has taken steps that will ease land administration processes, to stamp out racketeering.

The Director-General, Bureau of Lands and Urban Development, Mr Yusuf Ochi, disclosed this when the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, paid a working visit to the bureau’s office in Lokoja on Monday.

Ochi commended Fanwo for his immense contributions to good governance in the state, assuring the commissioner that the bureau was ready to carry the people along, through constant sensitisation on its activities.

The director-general noted that the bureau had taken some appreciable steps to ease the processes of land administration, among which was the revalidation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), now going on in the state.

He appreciated Fanwo for giving the agency such opportunities to thrive, adding that it was necessary to effectively project, sensitise and create awareness on the bureau’s activities.

Ochi highlighted the high cost of publicity, which outstripped the available resources, as the major challenge facing the agency in rolling out its programmes.





Earlier, Fanwo had intimated Ochi of Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration’s commitment to efficient land administration in Kogi.

“That is why he (Bello) brought an efficient, young and a dynamic person to manage the affairs of the bureau.”

The commissioner noted that land administration was one of the key areas the state government was closely looking at to harness, in order to wriggle out of the economic hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the administration was working on how best to effectively cut cost and ensure maximum productivity, to generate more revenue.

Newsmen report that the commissioner had on July 17, directed the state owned media organisations to cover the activities of the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), at reduced costs.

He noted that the directive was to enable the MDAs project more of the government’s programmes and activities to the people.

According to the commissioner, such directive will also bring about economic prosperity and a shift in the way things are being done in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr Ayegba Alhassan, expressed the agency’s gratitude and assured the commissioner and his entourage that the opportunity given the bureau would not be taken for granted.