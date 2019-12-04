<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Government has reiterated her commitment to create an enabling environment that would give opportunities to persons living with disabilities in the state.

The state Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Bolanle Amupitan, gave the assurance in a press statement on Tuesday in Lokoja to mark the 2019 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

Amupitan noted that since 1992, IDPD had been annually observed on December 3 around the world, which is organized by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

According to her, the theme for this 2019 IDPD was: ‘’Promoting The Participation Of Persons With Disabilities and their Leadership: Taking Action on The 2030 Development Agenda’’.

The theme focused on the empowerment of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development as envisaged in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.