Kogi State government has assured the people of its preparedness to mitigate the effect of the anticipatory floods as relevant agencies have been put on red alert for its occurrence.

The Commissioner for Health, Saka Haruna, gave the assurance on Thursday in Lokoja during a press conference to sensitize the people of the state on the flooding that has been ravaging parts of the state.

The commissioner, represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Ahmed Attah, said the ministry, in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), has mobilsed relevant ministries and extra-ministerial departments to ensure mobilisation of resources to mitigate the early warning signals.

He stated that the present administration of Yahaya Bello placed high premium on the health of the people, adding that it deployed maximum resources to tackle the recently reported outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state, which prevented its further transmission.

He said the state is devoting much of her energies to the issue of Lassa Fever above other water-borne epidemics because of the outbreak in some states of the federation.

The commissioner, who commended the government for her prompt actions against floods in the previous years, urged stakeholders not to rest on their oars and to buckle up for the anticipatory floods in 2019.

According to him, prevention is very key in the management of Lassa Fever and other related flood borne diseases and warned against allowing causative agents to have contact with food items.