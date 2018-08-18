National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in Kogi State, has commended Governor Yahaya Bello for ensuring the payment of salaries to Local Government Workers at the middle of the month of August to enable them enjoy the Sallah Celebration.

The State President of NULGE, Comrade Adeyemi Tade, stated this in Lokoja over the weekend while reacting to the Governor’s humane gesture in the payment of salaries of the local government workers.

He said the Governor has once again expressed his unbeatable record of being a worker-friendly leader, adding that his administration has continued to positively touch the lives of Local Government workers in the state.

“The payment of salaries to Local Government workers by the government is very commendable, this has made them to prepare for Sallah celebration. ” he stated.

The NULGE President who couldn’t hold his joy further explained that the good policies the governor on Local government administration were unparalleled in the history of the state.

While commending the Special adviser to the governor on local government and Chieftaincy, Engr. Abubakar Ohere for his visionary and purposeful leadership, he appealed to the government to pardoned the remain uncleared workers in local government areas of the State.