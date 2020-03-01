<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kogi State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of the appointment of Folashade Yemi Esan as the substantive Head of the Federal Civil Service.

A statement signed by the Council chairman Alhaji Adeiza Momohjimoh and Secretary, Adamu Seidu said the President has demonstrated the resolve of his administration to give women their pride of place in the affairs of the country.

The statement described Mrs Esan as a true daughter of Kogi State who has worked hard to bring honour to the state and womanhood.





It noted that Kogi people both at home and abroad are proud of this feat achieved by our daughter, stressing that she has proved herself as a woman of impeccable character over the years.

The union called on Esan to bring her wealth of experience to bear on her job, by assisting the president to actualize his next level agenda for the country.

It congratulated the entire people of Kogi State on the appointment of their beloved daughter to the exalted position Head of Federal Civil Service.