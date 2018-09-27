The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Public Sector Joint Negotiating Council (PSJNC) in Kogi State have directed their members in the public and private sectors to proceed on the one-week warning strike declared by the national secretariat of the union to enforce the demand for a new minimum wage.

A statement issued in Lokoja by chairmen and secretaries of the unions, Onuh Edoka, Faniyi Olakunle, Ojo Ranti, Kolawole James, Aaron Akeji and I. A. Abubakar, said the organised labour in the state is monitoring events relating to the recent Paris Club refund released to Kogi State Government.

According to them, they are waiting for the setting up of the committee for the disbursement of the fund as being done in other states.

The union leaders, who faulted the unilateral decision of the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, to postponed the sitting of the tripartite committee, thereby putting the realisation of the new minimum wage in jeopardy, said: “Consequent upon this, the organised labour utilising lawful means, including notice of a 14-day ultimatum to make the committee deliver on its mandate, did not yield positive result as the Federal Government did not do the needful.

“Colleagues, this is to bring to your notice, therefore, that sequel to the directive from the national secretariat of Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, the entire workers in the country will be proceeding on a seven-day warning strike beginning from mid-night Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

“All workers, public and private sectors, are hereby directed to stay at home within the stipulated period of the strike and awaits further directive.”