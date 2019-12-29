<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Against the backdrop of comments credited to Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Deborah Ogunmola, that some officials smuggled ghost workers into the payroll, the Organised Labour in the state has challenged her to name the officials involved in the racket or face the wrath of the workers.

Comrade Onuh Edoka, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Ranti Ojo, in a statement, described the allegation as unfortunate given the fact that the state government had conducted staff verification exercise that lasted for over three years.

The statement noted that aside from the normal verification exercise that lasted over three years, the government also organised pay parade for all workers and had their biometric data captured.

The statement therefore challenged the Head of Service to publish the names of the ghost workers, their MDAs and the senior civil servants involved in the criminal activities.

They said until the identities of those involved are revealed, the organised labour would view the action of the Head of Service as a deliberate attempt to rubbish what the State government has achieved from the screening exercise and thereby throw the entire workforce into another round of screening exercise again.

The organised labour also accused the HoS of finding avenues of perpetuating herself in office, having reached her retirement age since two years ago.

The statement advised the state government not to listen to any advice that could set it against workers, noting that the HoS’ outburst was a coup against workers aimed at denying them their minimum wage.

It called on the state government to hasten the implementation of the minimum wage to the workforce as being done in other states.

Meanwhile, Ogunmola had denied ever making the comment in the meeting she held with Permanent Secretaries where she was alleged to have made it.

In a statement signed by Mesole David Olaiya, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Office of Kogi State HoS, reads, “I never mentioned ghost workers throughout the meeting I held with Perm Secretaries.”

She described as most unfortunate that people who were not invited and not present at the meeting that concocted the story that top civil servants smuggled ghost workers into the payroll.

However, contrary to her defence, that it was only the Graphic newspaper correspondent that attended the meeting, published the story on the 25/12/2019 edition of the paper with the caption ”How 300 unclear Kogi workers fraudulently found their way back to the payroll.

According to the publication, it had been discovered that no fewer than 300 civil servants uncleared during the last staff screening and verification exercise, still found their way back to the payroll.