Against the backdrop of low awareness of the rural dwellers on personal hygiene and environmental sanitation as remedy in curtailing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the Chairman of Ibaji Traditional Area Council in Kogi State, Chief John Egwemi has promised to take the campaign to the doorsteps of the people at the grassroots.

The Monarch stated this while receiving in audience the Chief Executive Officer of Waves of Success Foundation, Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi, in his Palace at Onyedega, headquarters of Ibaji LGA over the weekend.

Chief Egwemi stressed the need for traditional rulers across the country to compliment government’s efforts in halting the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

He commended Okpanachi and his organization for the good initiative of distributing food items and medical consumables to the needy in the society to cushion the effect of the deadly disease.

His Royal Highness also solicited the support of government and nongovernmental organizations in the provision of democracy dividends to Ibaji people.





The traditional ruler particularly called for the federal government intervention in the reconstruction of the road from Idah to Onyedega, headquarters of Ibaji local government area as it has been washed away by flood.

Earlier, the Leader of Waves of Success Foundation, Ocholi Okpanachi had told the royal father that his people should give more attention to ways of preventing Coronavirus as the disease presently has no cure.

He promise the people of Ibaji that his Foundation would intensify efforts to provide a Motorised Borehole at Onyedega to address the problem of potable water supply and possible break out of water born diseases in the area.

“The people should endeavor at all times to pay much attention to personal hygiene, clean environment and proper sanitation attitude” Okpanachi further admonished.

He also called on government at all levels to be proactive in handling cases that have to do with people’s health.