The Kogi State Government has constituted a Squadron to help tackle Coronavirus and Lassa Fever to ensure the prevention and containment in the state.

The group is to be inaugurated Monday. This is contained in statement by Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication.

The leadership and members of the Squadron as approved by Governor Yahaya Bello are as follow:

1. The Deputy Governor (Chairman)

2. Chief of Staff to the Governor

3. Secretary To Kogi State Government

4. The Hon. Commissioner for Health (Secretary)

5. The Hon.Commissioner for Education

6. The Hon. Commissioner for Transportation

7. The Hon. Commissioner for Environment.

8. The Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communication

9. The Hon. Commissioner for Finance , Budget and Economic Planning

10. The Hon. Commissioner For Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs.

11. The Hon. Commissioner For Women Affairs and Social Development.





12. State Auditor General

13. Director General Research And Development

14. Representative of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

15. State Epidemiologist

16. State Security Adviser

17. Health Development Partners’ Forum (to be represented by WHO)

18. The State Accountant General

19. Representative of NUJ

20. Representative of NMA

21. Representative of Medical And Health Workers Union Of Nigera.

22. Representative of NURTW

23. Representative of Kogi State Traditional Council

24. Representative of CAN

25. Representative of Council of Ulemas

26. National Youth Council of Nigeria, Kogi Chapter

27. Representative of Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria, Kogi Chapter.

28. A Veterinary Doctor: Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata

29. A Microbiologist: Mr Haruna Audu Jimoh

The Squadron shall be inaugurated by 3pm at the Banquet Hall, Government House , Lokoja.