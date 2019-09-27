<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Okun Area Traditional Council in Kogi State has assured Governor Yahaya Bello of his re-election in the November 16 governorship election, describing him as a performing leader who the people desire for continuity.

The Traditional Ruler made this known on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Governor along with the National Executive Members of the Okun Socio-Cultural group, Okun Development Association, at the banquet hall of the government house, Lokoja, Kogi State.

Over 60 traditional rulers of the area led by the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman Okun Area Traditional Council, HRH Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi have stated that the Okun people do not have a diverging voice over the second term re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello stating that such was the shortest means to achieve their desire.

Oba Owoniyi mentioned that as a people they had so many things to thank the Governor for, part of which included the newly constructed Ejiba Rice Processing Mill established within their region in Ejiba.

Oba Owoniyi stated that such infrastructure would guarantee food security for the region and the state at large as it would also provide job opportunities for their youths

While Oba Owoniyi thanked the Governor for the recent confirmation of the Agbana of Isanlu and also pleaded further for the replacement of some other traditional stools, he affirmed that the w land were comfortable with the second term bid of the Governor as well as the choice of his running mate Honourable Edward Onoja.

Senator Smart Adeyemi and the National President of the Okun Development Association, Barrister Femi Mokikan in their separate remarks commended the governor the peace and harmony he has brought to the state.

Thanking the people for the visit and their unalloyed support for his administration, Governor Bello revealed that upon assumption of office, the passion with which he desired to move the state was bedeviled by some persons who did not mean well for the state.

Governor Bello vowed that he would continue to lead the people of the state with fairness, equity and justice as that would be a legacy he would want to leave as his trademark.

On power shift, he vowed never to disappoint the Okun people noting that power belonged to the almighty and he would not take His place by promising anyone power.

The governor disclosed that he was already in touch with relevant federal ministries to address issues of deplorable Federal roads in the state, noting that the Kabba-Isanlu-Egbe road which was awarded by Federal Government needed to be fixed for easy transport of agricultural produce and movement of people.

The Governor also revealed that other interstate roads within the Kogi west senatorial district were also given priority to and many would-be before his tenure was over.

He also noted that for others that required palliative measures he has directed the Commissioner for Works to take immediate action and he was competent he would do so.