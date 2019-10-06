<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has commended the contributions of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, to the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

Bello, represented by Dr Shade Ayoade, the Secretary to Kogi State Government, gave the commendation at a dinner in honour of the Minister held at Glass House in Kogi Government House, Lokoja on Saturday.

The governor said that the minister strengthened the place of women and used it as a platform to effectively market the party’s programmes on women empowerment and development.

“Indeed, it is therefore not surprising that when the plans unfolded to engineer the birth of the APC, her numerous good works in and out of politics could not be hidden.

“She has mobilised women in various political parties she served and organised them into a mortal political force.

“In the wake of the preparations by her party, the APC, to begin its campaign for the 2015 presidential election, Ramatu’s prowess as a resourceful mobilizer was to become an invaluable asset.

“It is therefore, not surprising that over 55 per cent of the electorate, who elected President Buhari as president, are women.

“A most telling endorsement of her tireless efforts in the emergence of Nigeria’s 4th elected president.”

The First Lady of the state, Mrs Rashida Bello, commended the minister for her efforts toward promoting women participation in the political process of the country.

She urged women to embrace politics of peace, love and unity and shun “dirty politics.”

Responding, the minister thanked the Government and people of the state for the warm reception accorded her and promised to be a crusader by serving the people of Kogi as their servant.

“Today is indeed a very memorable day I will never forget in a hurry. Perhaps not in my entire life because I got celebrated by those who matter to me most. Those that have seen me grow and seen me through my political struggles.

“I have nothing to say than to say thank you to them especially our mother, the wife of Kogi State Governor who put this night together.”

The dinner was attended by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, officials of the National Council for Women Society, Wives of members of Kogi State House of Assembly, Market women association, Royal fathers, associates and family members of the minister.