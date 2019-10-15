<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State has inaugurated its campaign council and six different committees for the victory of the party in the election.

Inaugurating the Council on Monday at the party secretariat, the Lokoja local government Director-General of Bello-Onoja Campaign Council, Jimoh Tiamiyu Fancy, called on the members to work hard for the victory of the party.

He said the council and the committee members were carefully selected across the 10 wards in the local government area, adding that APC was ready to win the election overwhelmingly.

Fancy further thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for the appointment of Lokoja local government indigenes into his cabinet.

The deputy governorship running mate, Chief Edward David Onoja who was also in attendance, called on the party supporters to exercise patience and contribute their own part for the victory of the party.