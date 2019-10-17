<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Forty-five parties have endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for a second term.

He is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Coalition of Political Parties (CPP) in Kogi State, at a news briefing yesterday in Lokoja, said that their endorsement followed Bello’s good work in the last four years.

CPP Chairman Dr. Sani Teidi said the parties have analysed the parties and candidates contesting next month’s governorship election and found out that the incumbent governor is “head and shoulders above the rest.”

He said the first term of Governor Bello has been very successful.

Teidi said that the administration had improved Kogi State in the various indices of development and eliminated ethnic, religious and class differences among the people.

He hailed the governor for his policies of inclusion and proportional distribution of appointments and projects among the constituencies, saying they are determined to help in the actualisation of Bello’s quest for a second term.

“In view of the following, we warn in the strongest term possible that the increasingly ethnic colouration, which some parties and their candidates are giving to their campaign, is disincentive to the coalition and voters.

“We appeal to all political parties to respect the rule of law by playing according to the rules before, during and after the election,” Teidi said.

The CPP, however, advised the governor to see his endorsement as a call to provide even more transformational leadership to Kogi State, rather than a victory over the opposition.

The APC deputy governorship candidate, Chief Edward Onoja, said the endorsement of his principal was for the unity, interest and the development of the state, adding that it would show what election was all about.

He said Governor Bello has united Kogi people, stressing that his first term has broken the barriers of ethnic and religious differences.

The former chief of staff to the governor said that with over four million people, it was imperative to break the long existing oligarchy in the state.

He admonished all to go out and advocate a violence free election next month.

Parties who endorsed Bello’s return bid included KOWA, DA, APA, LP, NNPP, YES PARTY, AGAP, MMN, ABP, AA, SNG, NPC, NAC, BNPP, DPP, ABDP, PDC and CAP.

Others are AP, AD, GPN, PPN, NCP, YDP, JMPP, ZLP, PPP, HDP, AAC and PRP.

Also included in the endorsement are NPM, ACPN, UPP, ACD, NEPP, NDLP, NRM, AGA, DPC, NUP, RBNP, RAP, CNP, PDM and NDCP.