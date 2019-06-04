<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mrs Rashidat Bello, the wife of Kogi State Governor, has advised Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the Ramadan and make them a way of life.

Bello, in a Sallah message on Tuesday in Lokoja, particularly urged the Muslim faithful to make self-discipline their watchword, so as to please their creator and earn his blessings.

“Today is Eid-el Fitr; Ramadan has ended, but the spiritual intercession for peace, progress and stability offered by Muslims during the holy period should be sustained,” she said.

Bello urged the people to uphold the brotherhood spirit as enjoined by Allah in the Quran, through the promotion of peace, unity and progress.

She emphasised the need to sustain the lessons of piety, self-discipline, spiritual awareness, brotherliness, love and compassion, noting that such were the attributes of true Islam.

Bello counselled Muslims to avoid acts that were in conflict with Islamic injunctions, urging them to be forthright, charitable, kind, focused on spiritual fortifications, and work hard to promote common good while cementing relationships across the board.