



Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has hinted that he may take legal action against the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control if they continue to speak against Kogi’s worsening pandemic status.

The state was flagged as a high-risk destination by the federal government over Mr. Bello’s refusal to acknowledge the existence of COVID-19, while also undermining the prevention and treatment for residents.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 also accused Mr. Bello of refusing to let tests be conducted in Kogi and failing to build isolation centres.





“We very much believe their intent was to ensure in­vestors are scared from com­ing to the state,” Mr. Bello’s spokesman Kingsley Fanwo said in an interview with newsmen. “Despite their unreliable figures, Kogi emerged the in­vestment destination of Nige­ria in the last quarter of 2020.”

“They felt embarrassed and the best way to hit back is to create a picture of the health crisis in the state,” Mr. Fanwo said.

He did not immediately say which indices ranked Kogi as Nigeria’s top destination for foreign investments and he did not return a request seeking comments on the matter.