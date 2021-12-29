Kogi governor signs 2022 budget into law

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Wednesday signed the state’s 2022 N146 billion budget of Accelerated Results into law.

Speaking after signing the budget into law, Bello said that his administration had tried to reduce corruption to the barest minimum assuring greater accountability.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to guarantee zero corruption in Kogi.

“Corruption will never lead us anywhere. We’d try our best to reduce it to the barest minimum, if not at zero level in Kogi.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to be transparent in our governance and financial dealings. We will continue to show a high level of probity and accountability,’’ Bello said.

The governor said that his administration would consolidate economic, infrastructural and security development in the year 2022.

“We will continue to improve on security because without security, there can’t be any meaningful economic development in the state.

“As we all know, Kogi remains the best in terms of security. My appreciation to all law enforcement agencies and the citizens of Kogi for always responding properly whenever there is any challenge.

“Just like the year 2021 that is rounding up, we are the best in all ramifications by all world and local ratings; we don’t intend to fall to the second position in the year 2022,” Bello said.

In addition, he urged the Ministry of Finance to guide the administration to abide by all the provisions of the budget.

He thanked the House of Assembly for giving prompt attention to all the requests of the government.

According to Bello, it was evident that the three arms of government in the state had an excellent working relationship.