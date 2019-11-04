<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured the military and other security agencies of his full support towards the success of the exercise ”AYEM AKPATUMA II”, aimed at flushing criminals out of the state.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday at a flag off ceremony for the commencement of a Field Training Exercise, tagged: ”EX AYEM AKPATUMA 11”, to last from November 1 to December 23, 2019.

During the inauguration, the governor commended the military and other security agencies for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in ensuring peace, law and other in Kogi State.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for authorising the conduct of the exercise, assuring that his administration remained committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of the people of the state.

He assured that the state government would continue to give its maximum cooperation and all the needed support as the chief security officer of the state.

He noted that his administration had achieved a lot in reducing insecurity across the state to the barest minimum.

He said his administration had invested a lot in the security architecture including the establishment of SecurityTrust Fund, Vigilante Services of about 4000 personnel, and provision of over 120 hillux vans.

He added that the government under his leadership had also made provision insurance arising from the death of security personnel and other various health challenges.

He recalled that the gains of the conduct of the first phase of the exercise, Ayem Akpatuma 1, were far reaching to the development of the state.

”It is my belief that this exercise would be a game changer in the security architecture of the state. I give my full support to the conduct of this exercise.

”While wishing you a rewarding exercise period, I urge you to be professional and committed to the vision and mission of the exercise as expected by the Army Headquarters.”

Earlier, Nick Ejeh, the Intelligence Officer, Command Army Records (CARs), said the exercise was introduced to fish out criminals from their various hideouts.

He said the exercise which involved the military and all other security agencies, would last from November 1 to December 23, 2019 across the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

According to him, information confirmed “there were importation (influx) of thugs into Kogi State for the purpose of disrupting the November governorship election by the political parties, candidate and their agitators”.

He said the exercise would help to fish out kidnappers, bandits and all other criminals from their various hideouts.

Also, Gabriel Odewusi, the Operation Officer, CARs, noted that the exercise would improve on the existing relationship between the military, paramilitary and other security agencies and the people of Kogi State.

He noted that the Nigerian Navy would also be carrying out ‘aggressive patrol along the waterways’ during the exercise as a away of flushing out the criminals.

Heads of all the security agencies in the state were present at the flagg-off, while the Commander, CARs, Bamidele Ogunkale, led them and the governor for an inspection tour around the camp.