Kogi State’s Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria, Hajia Aisha Buhari, political and traditional leaders across the country and all Nigerians on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The Governor extended his felicitations to the entire people of Kogi State and all Nigerians home and the Diaspora, encouraging them to have faith in their Fatherland, pray for peace and work for harmony in the country throughout this period and beyond.

Bello declared that Nigeria was stronger than her current challenges and called for all and sundry to come together to collectively find solutions to the myriads of difficulties confronting the nation rather than working at cross purposes.

He appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari as he worked to fix the country, saying despite all the challenges, the President had shown leadership and never compromised in his patriotic zeal to ensure that Nigeria regained her balance.





He added that what the President needed from Nigerians were prayers and understanding of the extremely difficult tasks he had been grappling with.

He asked Nigerians to believe in their country and bury whatever differences some people might be playing up, saying, “We have more to gain by remaining a strong and united nation respected worldwide.”

While stating that what Nigeria was passing through “is symptomatic of a nation in the birth pangs of greatness,” Bello warned the elite to stop painting a picture of Armageddon.

He therefore admonished the youth to “let us use our positive energy positively in the service of our dear country and take it to the level of greatness we dream of.”

Various groups and prominent individuals have been urging Governor Bello to consider running for the country’s Presidency in 2023.