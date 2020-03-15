PDP and Wada are challenging the declaration of Yahaya Bello of the APC as winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election held in the state.

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Sunday, lost his mother Hajia Hawa Bello.

It was reliably gathered that his mother died in Abuja on Sunday after a brief illness.


Her body is expected to be buried tomorrow in Okene, Kogi State after Muslim rite.

She is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, among whom is the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

