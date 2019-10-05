<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pupils of public primary schools across the 21 Local Government Area (LGAs) in Kogi State were excited on Thursday when the officials from the state governor, Yahaya Bello, brought in free books, laptops and other instructional materials.

While flagging off the distribution of the materials to the Local Government Administrators on behalf of the governor, the commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Ohere said the gesture was part of the fulfillment of the governor’s promise to revamp the education sector in the state.

According to Engr. Ohere, on assumption of office in 2016, Governor Bello declared a state of emergency on education sector in the state , promising to urgently change the narratives to enhance knowledge based economy of the state.

Ohere added that the administration of Governor Bello has continued to put enormous resources in the education sector.

The Commissioner stated that the governor has trained education managers in order to reposition the education institutions in the state.

He noted that the education sector is one of the key thematic areas the APC led-administration in the state. He therefore charged the Local Government Administrators and school managers at the grassroots to use the instructional materials for teaching and learning.

He also urged them to continue to educate Kogi electorate on the giant strides of the Yahaya Bello led-administration in the education sector in the state.

Responding, the Administrator of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Council, Hon. Moses Tolorunleke, commended Governor Bello for paying good attention on the education sector in the state.

He applauded the governor for making education one of the five thematic areas of his government.

Hon. Tolorunleke said the educational instructional materials will in no small measure help in boosting education at the grassroots, while assuring the governor that the materials will be used judiciously to promote teaching and learning in schools.