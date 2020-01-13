<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has approved the constitution of a fourteen-man (14-man) committee for the negotiations of the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage in Kogi State.

Members of the committee are:

Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, PH.d – Secretary to the Government of Kogi State – Chairperson

Elder (Mrs.) Deborah Ogunmola, Head of Civil service – Member

Hon. Ibrahim Muhammed Sani (SAN), Special Adviser to the Governor of Legal Matters – Member

Hon. Asiwaju Asiru Idris, Special Adviser to the Governor on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning – Member

Engr. Abubakar Ohere Sadiq, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs – Member





Hon. Momoh Jibrin, State Accountant-General – Member

Hon. Okala Yakubu, State Auditor-General – Member

Hon. Usman Ododo, Local Government Auditor-General – Member

Comrade Akeji Yusuf, Chairman Joint Negotiating Council – Member

Comrade Tade Adeyemi, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE). – Member

Comrade I.A Abubakar, Joint Negotiating Council – Member

Comrade Thomas Ayodele, Nigeria Union of Teachers – Member

Comrade Meliga Obaka, Association of Senior Civil Servants – Member

Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Strategy – Secretary

The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 14th January at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Lokoja by 11am Prompt.