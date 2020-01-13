The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has approved the constitution of a fourteen-man (14-man) committee for the negotiations of the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage in Kogi State.
Members of the committee are:
Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, PH.d – Secretary to the Government of Kogi State – Chairperson
Elder (Mrs.) Deborah Ogunmola, Head of Civil service – Member
Hon. Ibrahim Muhammed Sani (SAN), Special Adviser to the Governor of Legal Matters – Member
Hon. Asiwaju Asiru Idris, Special Adviser to the Governor on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning – Member
Engr. Abubakar Ohere Sadiq, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs – Member
Hon. Momoh Jibrin, State Accountant-General – Member
Hon. Okala Yakubu, State Auditor-General – Member
Hon. Usman Ododo, Local Government Auditor-General – Member
Comrade Akeji Yusuf, Chairman Joint Negotiating Council – Member
Comrade Tade Adeyemi, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE). – Member
Comrade I.A Abubakar, Joint Negotiating Council – Member
Comrade Thomas Ayodele, Nigeria Union of Teachers – Member
Comrade Meliga Obaka, Association of Senior Civil Servants – Member
Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Strategy – Secretary
The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 14th January at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Lokoja by 11am Prompt.