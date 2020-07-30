



Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has condemned the attack on Agbudu community in Kogi/Koto Karfe Local Government Area of the state which left some people dead with six others injured.

Governor Bello, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, vowed to sustain the operations against criminal elements in the state.

The Governor commiserated with the family of the victims of what he called a “heinous and coward attack” in the community.

Governor Bello assured the people of Agbudu and other parts of the state that the government would continue to deploy all available resources to fight the heartless criminal elements with a view to bringing them to their knees.





The governor said the marauders should make no mistake that they can unleash terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens.

He stated that whatever the cause of the attack may be, the criminals cannot escape the consequences of their dastardly act; declaring that the government is determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how far they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and made to face the law.