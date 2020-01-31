<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on the people of Akwu community in Ankpa Local Government Area to sheath their swords and give peace a chance following a violent eruption that greeted the community over chieftaincy tussle on Wednesday.

The governor, in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, reacting to the violence over chieftaincy tussle in the community which led to a loss of lives and destruction of property.

Bello said there are procedures for appointment, confirmation and coronation of chieftaincy title in every chiefdom, warning that his administration would not tolerate violence and any act that breeds breakdown of law and order.

“The people of Akwu should follow such procedures rather than taking laws into their hands.





“Any further breakdown of law and order in the area will not be condoned and the perpetrators of this crime will face the full wrath of the law.

“The traditional rulers should keep their doors opened to entertain complains from their subjects at all time.

“While we sympathise with those affected by this unfortunate incident, the government will go after those who carried out the violence.

“Every life is precious to us as government; anyone found committing any act of violence for whatever reasons will face the full wrath of the law”, he said.

The governor directed the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure restoration of peace to the troubled community. Meanwhile, efforts have been put in place to mitigate further escalation, as well as relief interventions to the affected persons.