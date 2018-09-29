The Kogi State Government, on Saturday, says the results of candidates for the State 2018 Basic Certificate Examinations (BECE), Common Entrance Examinations (CEE) and Basic Six (6) Examinations (BSE), are ready for collection.

Mr Eric Aina, the Permanent Secretary, Kogi Ministry of Education, Science & Technology, made this announcement in a statement in Lokoja on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya.

“All principals, parents, guardians, school administrators and the public are to note that:

“Candidates’ results for the Kogi State 2018 Examinations are ready for release namely: Basic Certificate Examinations (BECE); Common Entrance Examinations (CEE) and Basic Six (6) Examination”.

According to the statement, all school principals are requested to verify and confirm the details of their candidates in the Examination & Certification Department of the ministry .

“And complete all outstanding payments as prerequisite condition for release of the 2018 candidates’ results per school.

“Admission of students into JSS1 and SS1 shall be performance-based as earlier directed.

“Students are required to complete and pass the evaluation examination at Basic Six (6) and JSS3, as a prerequisite to admission into JSS1 and SS1 classes respectively”.

According to it, resumption of JSS1 and SS1 academic session for the 2018/2019 academic session is October 15 in order to allow all schools finalise admission processes,” Aina added.

NAN recalls that the ministry had allowed candidates, who were unable to make payment for the examinations to write all of them, but the results of such candidates would not be released until the payment of all outstanding fees.